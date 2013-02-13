* Consumer prices to rise 5.71 pct in 2013, economists say * Outlook for interest rates remains unchanged in survey * Economists cut 2013 growth view, raise 2014 forecasts SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2013 consumer price inflation for the sixth straight week, a weekly survey showed on Wednesday, after the government recently reported the fastest monthly inflation rate in nearly eight years in January. The median forecast in a central bank poll of about 100 economists showed 12-month inflation should end 2013 at 5.71 percent, up from 5.68 percent in the prior week's survey. The country's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.86 percent in January, the highest monthly reading since April 2005, the government IBGE statistics agency said Thursday. In the 12 months through January, inflation rose 6.15 percent, the highest reading in a year. In the latest central bank survey, economists kept unchanged their forecasts for the benchmark interest rate. This contrasts with growing bets in futures markets that the central bank may need to raise the rate later this year to keep inflation within the target. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus 2 percentage points. The recent inflation surge highlighted growing calls for structural reforms in Latin America's largest economy, and added pressure on President Dilma Rousseff as she tries to revive economic growth. Economists also lowered their forecasts for economic growth as measured by gross domestic product in 2013 to 3.09 percent. They raised their estimates for 2014 GDP growth to 3.80 percent, according to the survey. In February, consumer prices are expected to rise 0.41 percent, up from a previous forecast of 0.40 percent, the poll showed. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.68 5.71 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.05 2.03 2.07 2.05 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.10 3.09 3.70 3.80 Industrial output 3.17 3.10 3.70 3.70