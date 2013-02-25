* Economists see interest rates unchanged this year * 2013 GDP view up to 3.10 pct, 2014 growth outlook down SAO PAULO, Feb 25 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2013 inflation rate for the second week in a row, suggesting the central bank could keep interest rates on hold this year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The outlook for inflation, as measured by the benchmark IPCA consumer price index, edged down to 5.69 percent from 5.70 percent in the prior week, according to the median forecast of about 100 economists. The outlook for inflation in the next 12 months was also lowered to 5.49 percent from 5.53 percent the week before. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Economists maintained their forecasts for Brazil's year-end benchmark interest rate at 7.25 percent. Their outlook contrasts with growing bets in futures markets that the central bank could raise borrowing costs this year to keep inflation within the target. The next central bank rate-setting meeting will take place on March 5-6. Economists raised their forecasts for growth of Latin America's largest economy in 2013 to 3.10 percent. They trimmed their median estimate for 2014 GDP growth to 3.60 percent. In February, consumer prices are expected to rise 0.43 percent, up from a previous forecast of 0.42 percent, the poll showed. Prices rose more than expected in the month through mid-February, data showed last week. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.70 5.69 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.02 2.00 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.08 3.10 3.65 3.60 Industrial output 3.00 3.10 3.50 3.50