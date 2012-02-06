* Analysts raise 2012 inflation forecast to 5.29 pct
* 2012 growth forecast raised to 3.3 pct from 3.27 pct
* Benchmark interest rate outlook remains unchanged
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Economists raised
forecasts for Brazil's year-end inflation rate for the first
time after nine straight weeks of cuts and upped growth
predictions, a weekly central bank survey showed, suggesting a
growing view that the country's economy may be picking up steam
after stalling in the third quarter of 2011.
The forecast for inflation this year rose to 5.29 percent in
the week ended on Feb. 3 from 5.28 percent the prior week,
according to Monday's Focus survey.
Economists raised their estimates for economic growth this
year after keeping them stable last week. Most analysts expect
Brazil's economy to struggle in the first half before fiscal and
monetary stimulus take effect later in the year.
The median growth estimate for 2012 climbed to 3.3 percent
from 3.27 percent previously, while expectations for Brazil's
year-end benchmark interest rate stood at 9.50 percent for an
eighth straight week.
The survey's predictions represent the median forecast of
analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial
institutions.
Inflation, which last year ended at the 6.5 percent ceiling
of the central bank's official target range, is likely to
accelerate moderately in February, the Focus poll showed.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.55 percent in
February, according to the survey's top five forecasting firms,
after a 0.52 percent increase in January.
(Reporting by Asher Levine