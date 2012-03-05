* Inflation forecast for 2013 rises for third straight week

* Selic rate forecast for year-end unchanged for 12th week

* Short-run price pressures seen easing; Feb forecast down (Updates with comments, background, data throughout)

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, March 5 Economists upped their 2013 estimates for Brazil's inflation rate for a third straight week, a central bank survey showed on Monday, the latest evidence that recent policy steps to kick-start the flagging economy may bear fruit in coming months.

The bank survey, which tracks weekly forecasts of the most-widely watched economic indicators in Brazil, showed analysts foresee prices climbing 5.20 percent by the end of next year compared with last week's 5.11 percent prediction.

The rise coincides with the first weekly increase in estimates for Brazil's economic growth rate for 2013. The analysts surveyed raised the forecast to 4.15 percent for the week ended on March 2 from 4.10 percent.

Still, economists maintained their 5.24 percent inflation outlook for 2012 and said the benchmark Selic overnight interest rate will end the year at 9.5 percent. They forecast Brazil's economy to grow 3.3 percent, unchanged from last week's survey.

The results underscore the inherent conflict among analysts over estimates for the behavior of consumer prices in the short- and long-term.

While median data shows analysts are slashing their inflation estimates for this year thanks to a lower base of comparison to 2011, the strength of current policy stimulus is likely leading the same analysts to expect a spike in inflation in 2013.

Such diverging tendencies might signal that market participants are beginning to bet on a rather volatile environment for policymaking this and next year.

"The market does not seem to be extrapolating too far the recent good inflation momentum," said Alberto Ramos, a senior Latin America economist with Goldman Sachs Group in New York. "The deterioration of 2013 inflation expectations took place despite the fact that the market did not change, in a material way, the outlook for real growth or the currency."

The survey represents the median of the forecasts of analysts at about 100 financial institutions.

Inflation in Brazil is declining after ending 2011 at the top end of the government target range at 6.5 percent, paving the way for a series of interest rate cuts. All 42 economists expect the central bank to trim the Selic rate by one-half-percentage-point on Wednesday, to 10 percent.

However, rate futures already imply a chance of a deeper cut as the government tries to reduce massive capital inflows that are strengthening Brazil's currency, the real.

Earlier Monday, the FIPE research institute reported consumer prices in Brazil's largest city declined 0.07 percent in February, led lower by a sharp drop in food prices. .

The central bank survey showed that expectations for the inflation rate in February eased to 0.46 percent, from 0.47 percent the prior week. A month ago, the forecast was 0.55 percent. Inflation in March is expected at 0.45 percent, unchanged from the prior week, the Focus survey showed. (Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Padraic Cassidy)