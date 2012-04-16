(Adds details)

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 16 Economists raised their forecasts for 2012 inflation in Brazil to 5.08 percent from 5.06 percent, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.

The bank survey, which tracks weekly forecasts of the most-widely watched economic indicators in Brazil, showed analysts foresee prices climbing 5.50 percent by the end of next year, unchanged from last week's predictions.

The survey's results are the median forecast of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.

The country's benchmark interest rate is expected to end this year at 9 percent, just above an all-time low of 8.75 percent, the so-called Focus survey showed, also unchanged from last week's forecasts.

Rates are expected to hit that level as soon as this week, a Reuters poll showed last week, as the central bank directors gather on Wednesday in a monetary policy meeting. [ ID :nL2E8FC8CM]

The median estimate for economic growth for 2012 stood at 3.20 percent, but analysts revised up their forecasts for growth in 2013 to 4.30 percent, from 4.20 percent last week.

The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)