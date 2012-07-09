(Adds interest rate forecast)

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 Economists cut their forecast for Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate at the end of 2013 to 8.5 percent from 9 percent seen a week earlier, in a sign they expect current economic weakness to be more prolonged than initially thought, a central bank survey issued on Monday showed.

They also lowered the outlook for economic growth in Brazil this year for the ninth straight week, to 2.01 percent from the 2.05 percent seen a week earlier, according to the weekly central bank survey.

The outlook for Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation rate in 2012 eased to 4.85 from 4.93 percent a week earlier, according to the survey.

