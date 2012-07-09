(Adds interest rate forecast)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 Economists cut their
forecast for Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate at the end
of 2013 to 8.5 percent from 9 percent seen a week earlier, in a
sign they expect current economic weakness to be more prolonged
than initially thought, a central bank survey issued on Monday
showed.
They also lowered the outlook for economic growth in Brazil
this year for the ninth straight week, to 2.01 percent from the
2.05 percent seen a week earlier, according to the weekly
central bank survey.
The outlook for Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation rate in
2012 eased to 4.85 from 4.93 percent a week earlier, according
to the survey.
The survey's results are the median forecast of analysts
polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.
