* Economists lower 2012 growth view to 1.75 pct

* 2012 inflation view up for 6th straight week

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 Economists raised their forecasts for 2012 inflation in Brazil for the sixth straight week, even while cutting back their view on economic growth for this year, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

Economists lifted their forecasts for inflation this year in Brazil to 5.15 percent from 5.11 percent in the prior week, and cut their estimates for growth to 1.75 percent from 1.81 percent, according to the poll, which tracks estimates of the most widely watched indicators in Brazil.

That would be the weakest annual performance since 2009 and a sharp slowdown from stellar 7.5 percent growth two years ago.

Brazilian policymakers target inflation at 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Friday that prices should remain under control in coming quarters, reaffirming his view that annual inflation would converge to 4. 5 per cent.

However, analysts have been revising up their estimates for inflation as food prices rise globally due to a severe drought in the United States.

In the central bank survey, the outlook for interest rates remained unchanged.

Brazil's benchmark Selic rate will likely fall to 7.25 percent by year-end from 8 percent currently, according to the poll. In 2013, inflation will likely quicken to 5.5 percent, and the Selic rate should rise back to 8.5 percent.

The poll results are the median forecast of analysts surveyed by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions, according to the central bank.

Consumer prices were seen rising 0.35 percent in August from the previous month, up from 0.33 percent seen a week earlier.