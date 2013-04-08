* Estimates remain broadly unchanged ahead of rate-setting
meeting
* Economists see inflation at 5.7 percent next year
SAO PAULO, April 8 Economists raised forecasts
for Brazil's 2014 inflation for the fourth straight week but
kept other economic projections largely unchanged as they wait
for the next central bank policy meeting, a weekly survey showed
on Monday.
Consumer prices were seen rising5.70 percent next year, up
from a forecast of 5.68 percent in the prior week's survey,
according to the median estimate of about 100 economists polled
for the central bank's so-called Focus survey.
Estimates for economic growth, interest rates and consumer
prices in 2013 remained largely unchanged. Economists have been
expecting a mild economic recovery in Brazil this year, but
stubbornly high inflation should force the central bank to raise
interest rates in coming months from a record low.
The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of plus or minus 2 percentage points. The next
central bank's policy meeting will take place on April 16-17.
The outlook for upcoming monthly inflation figures also
remained unchanged. Economists held their forecasts for March's
consumer price increases at 0.50 percent.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.71 5.70 5.68 5.70
Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05
Interest rate 8.50 8.50 8.50 8.50
GDP growth 3.01 3.00 3.50 3.50
Industrial output 3.12 3.00 3.95 3.85