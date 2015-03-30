SAO PAULO, March 30 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazilian interest rates this year and cut their outlook for economic growth for the 13th straight week, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Brazil's benchmark interest rate is expected to end 2015 at 13.25 percent, up from 13.00 percent in the last survey, the poll showed. Economists surveyed by the central bank now expect the Brazilian economy to contract by 1.0 percent this year, down from a 0.8 percent contraction in the last survey. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 8.12 8.13 5.61 5.60 Exchange rate 3.15 3.20 3.20 3.23 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.00 13.25 11.50 11.50 (end-period) GDP growth -0.83 -1.00 1.20 1.05 Industrial output -2.19 -2.42 1.68 1.68 (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)