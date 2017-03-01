Chile's central bank holds interest rate at 2.5 pct
SANTIAGO, June 15 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, and maintained its neutral bias.
SAO PAULO, March 1 See below a summary of market expectations for the Brazilian economy, according to a weekly survey conducted by the central bank with about 100 financial institutions. Median market expectations 2017 2018 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%) 4.43 4.36 4.50 4.50 IGP-DI price index (%) 4.72 4.62 4.70 4.68 IGP-M price index (%) 4.95 4.79 4.68 4.58 IPC-Fipe price index (%) 4.70 4.61 4.50 4.50 Exchange rate (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) 3.30 3.30 3.40 3.40 Exchange rate (reais per U.S dollar, average) 3.20 3.18 3.40 3.37 Interest rate (end-period) (%) 9.50 9.25 9.00 9.00 Interest rate (average) (%) 10.81 10.75 9.00 9.00 Net debt/GDP (%) 51.45 51.60 55.00 55.00 GDP growth (%) 0.48 0.48 2.30 2.37 Industrial output (%) 1.00 1.09 2.10 2.28 Current account ($) -26.50 -26.50 -35.30 -35.30 Trade balance ($) 47.30 47.65 40.00 40.00 FDI ($) 70.00 72.00 75.00 73.50 Administered prices (%) 5.64 5.61 4.60 4.65 Median expectation of top 5 forecasters 2017 2018 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Short term Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%) 4.26 4.07 4.50 4.50 IGP-DI price index (%) 4.50 4.08 4.95 4.95 IGP-M price index (%) 4.70 4.78 4.95 4.95 Exchange rate (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) 3.20 3.20 3.40 3.40 Interest rate (end-period) (%) 9.50 9.25 9.00 8.50 -- -- -- -- -- Medium term Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%) 4.10 4.05 4.30 4.24 IGP-DI price index (%) 4.82 4.80 4.96 4.96 IGP-M price index (%) 4.95 4.72 4.80 4.00 Exchange rate (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) 3.30 3.29 3.45 3.40 Interest rate (end-period) (%) 9.50 9.50 9.38 9.25 (Editing by Bill Trott)
