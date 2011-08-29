* Inflation in 2011 seen at 6.31 pct vs 6.28 week before

* Forecast for 2012 inflation steady at 5.20 pct

* Economists lower 2011 GDP growth forecast to 3.79 pct (Adds details on GDP growth, interest rates, 2012 inflation target, link to survey)

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's inflation this year to 6.31 percent from 6.28 percent previously, according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday.

Economists' forecasts for inflation in 2012 remained steady at 5.20 percent. Forecasts for 2011 GDP growth fell to 3.79 percent from 3.84 percent in the previous weekly survey.

The poll showed that economists expect the country's benchmark Selic interest rate to be 12.50 percent at the end of the year, unchanged from the forecasts published the previous week's survey.

Brazil's economic growth is expected to slow following a period of rapid economic expansion that spurred inflationary pressures.

For the complete central bank survey, click here

(Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer, writing by Brian Ellsworth, Editing by W Simon )