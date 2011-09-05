* Economists raise inflation estimate to 6.38 percent
* Top 5 forecasters pull down Selic forecast to 11 pct
* Signals confusion among investors about recent rate cut
(Adds economist comments, top 5 forecasts, background)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Vanessa Stelzer
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Economists raised their
estimates for Brazil's inflation rate for a third consecutive
week, indicating that price pressures remain strong despite the
central bank's decision last week to slash borrowing costs.
According to the so-called Focus survey for the week ended
on Sept. 2, inflation will this year accelerate to 6.38
percent. The same survey predicted year-end inflation at 6.31
percent the prior week.
The survey also forecast a sharp decline in the country's
benchmark overnight lending rate, which central bank board
members cut unexpectedly last Wednesday to help cushion
economic growth from the impact of a sovereign debt crisis in
the developed world.
The survey's top-five forecasters slashed their estimate
for the Selic to 11 percent last week from 12.25 percent in the
previous week. In the larger sample, the Selic prediction fell
to 12.38 percent from 12.50 percent.
Before the central bank's cut in the Selic rate to 12
percent from 12.5 percent, projections for prices seemed to be
stabilizing at levels close to the central bank's ceiling of
the inflation target for the year.
The bank is targeting a benchmark inflation rate of 4.5
percent this year, plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Twelve-month trailing inflation through mid-August is running
at 7.1 percent.
"Poll readings are more likely to deteriorate in the short
term after the bank's rate cut," said Andre Perfeito, an
economist with Sao Paulo-based Gradual Investimentos.
The government is expected to say on Tuesday that annual
inflation through end August, measured by the trailing 12-month
IPCA index, accelerated to 7.20 percent -- well above the 6.5
percent ceiling of the government's target range.
Analysts in the Focus poll also raised their forecast for
2012 inflation to 5.32 percent from 5.20 percent.
Economists forecast growth of 3.67 percent in Latin
America's biggest economy this year, down from a 3.79 percent
forecast in the previous survey.
To read the Focus survey, click on:
here
(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Rio de Janeiro;
Editing by Derek Caney)