* Economists raise inflation estimate to 6.38 percent

* Top 5 forecasters pull down Selic forecast to 11 pct

* Signals confusion among investors about recent rate cut (Adds economist comments, top 5 forecasts, background)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Vanessa Stelzer

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Economists raised their estimates for Brazil's inflation rate for a third consecutive week, indicating that price pressures remain strong despite the central bank's decision last week to slash borrowing costs.

According to the so-called Focus survey for the week ended on Sept. 2, inflation will this year accelerate to 6.38 percent. The same survey predicted year-end inflation at 6.31 percent the prior week.

The survey also forecast a sharp decline in the country's benchmark overnight lending rate, which central bank board members cut unexpectedly last Wednesday to help cushion economic growth from the impact of a sovereign debt crisis in the developed world.

The survey's top-five forecasters slashed their estimate for the Selic to 11 percent last week from 12.25 percent in the previous week. In the larger sample, the Selic prediction fell to 12.38 percent from 12.50 percent.

Before the central bank's cut in the Selic rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent, projections for prices seemed to be stabilizing at levels close to the central bank's ceiling of the inflation target for the year.

The bank is targeting a benchmark inflation rate of 4.5 percent this year, plus or minus 2 percentage points. Twelve-month trailing inflation through mid-August is running at 7.1 percent.

"Poll readings are more likely to deteriorate in the short term after the bank's rate cut," said Andre Perfeito, an economist with Sao Paulo-based Gradual Investimentos.

The government is expected to say on Tuesday that annual inflation through end August, measured by the trailing 12-month IPCA index, accelerated to 7.20 percent -- well above the 6.5 percent ceiling of the government's target range.

Analysts in the Focus poll also raised their forecast for 2012 inflation to 5.32 percent from 5.20 percent.

Economists forecast growth of 3.67 percent in Latin America's biggest economy this year, down from a 3.79 percent forecast in the previous survey.

To read the Focus survey, click on: here

(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Derek Caney)