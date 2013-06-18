(Corrects number of contracts offered to 60,000 from 30,000 after c.bank clarification)

SAO PAULO, June 18 Brazil's central bank on Tuesday offered to sell as many as 60,000 traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to strengthen the real.

The Brazilian currency trimmed some of its losses after the announcement. It last traded at 2.1759 per U.S. dollar, 0.53 percent weaker for the day. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)