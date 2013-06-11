GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price slumps amid ample supply; equities climb
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
SAO PAULO, June 11 Brazil's central bank sold $1 billion in currency swap contracts at a second auction on Tuesday, helping pare losses in the real.
The bank sold 20,000 of the 40,000 swap contracts on offer, which mature on Aug. 1 and Sept. 2. It had sold 25,000 contracts at another auction earlier on Tuesday.
Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.3 percent weaker at 2.1532 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the auction.
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
CHICAGO, March 9 Illinois' record-breaking budget impasse, which has led to sporadic funding for higher education, is increasingly pressuring the finances and competitiveness of state universities, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes