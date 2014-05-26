BRASILIA, May 26 Economists raised their
estimates for Brazil's 2014 inflation to 6.47 percent from 6.43
percent previously, edging closer to the top end of the official
target range, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
Brazil's central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with
a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
The outlook for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 improved
slightly to 1.63 from 1.62 percent.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer 6.43 6.47 6.00 6.00
inflation
Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.51 2.51
(reais per U.S
dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 11.25 11.25 12.25 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.62 1.63 2.00 1.96
Industrial 1.40 1.40 2.37 2.20
output
