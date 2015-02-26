(Recasts with surplus results, adds official comments and
budget data)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Feb 26 Brazil's central government
posted its lowest primary budget surplus for the month of
January in seven years, Treasury data showed on Thursday,
highlighting the challenges the government faces to meet its key
fiscal target this year.
The central government, which covers federal ministries, the
central bank and social security, had a primary surplus of
10.405 billion reais ($3.61 billion) in January. It posted a
surplus of 1.039 billion reais in December.
The primary surplus is usually high in January due to
seasonal factors, but this print was the lowest for the month
since 2009 as tax revenues dropped.
High public spending and a slew of tax breaks have depleted
the country's savings in the last three years, forcing President
Dilma Rousseff to introduce unpopular austerity measures in a
bid to avoid losing the country's investment grade rating.
Treasury chief Marcelo Saintive said he was confident the
central government would be able to achieve its primary surplus
target of 55 billion reais with a mix of tax increases and
spending cuts. The country's overall primary surplus target is
66 billion reais.
"We are facing a difficult situation so our expenditures
will depend on our cash flow," Saintive told reporters in
Brasilia.
He said the government would issue a decree later on
Thursday to limit non-obligatory expenditures during the first
four months of the year to the levels of 2013. Saintive said the
measure will serve as a guide for non-discretionary spending for
all of 2015.
In 2013, the government had non-obligatory expenditure of
about 227.1 billion reais. That expenditure, which included some
investments and social programs, rose to about 263 billion reais
last year, according to calculations of Congress' fiscal and
budget consultancy group.
Non-obligatory expenditures are those that the government
can effectively cut from its budget and are equivalent to about
10 percent of all spending. The remaining expenditure is
mandatory by law.
The central bank is scheduled to release on Friday the
country's consolidated fiscal results, which include states,
municipalities and some state-owned companies. It is regarded as
the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance.
($1 = 2.8859 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)