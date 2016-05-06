Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
BRASILIA May 6 Embattled Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Friday submitted legislation to raise the tax on inheritance and donations in order to exempt more middle-class workers from income tax.
The finance ministry said in a statement the bill would increase the income tax brackets by 5 percent, which would raise the take-home pay for more middle-class workers.
The measure will cost the government 5 billion reais in loss revenue per year, which the finance ministry said will be compensated by tax increases on inheritance, donations, image copyrights among other levies. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
CARACAS, April 7 Venezuela's central bank has reached a deal that will provide the country with at least $300 million from New York-based investment fund Fintech Advisory Inc to help offset a cash crunch, two market sources and a source close to the government told Reuters on Friday.