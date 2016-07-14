BRASILIA, July 14 The Brazilian government expects to collect an extra 8 billion reais ($2.48 billion) with tax increases and new duties in 2017, according to a planning ministry document released on Thursday.

The ministry did not detail the taxes that could be increased or created.

($1 = 3.2284 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)