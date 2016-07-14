HIGHLIGHTS-India's economy forecast to grow 6.75 to 7.5 pct in 2017/18 - report
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, July 14 The Brazilian government expects to collect an extra 8 billion reais ($2.48 billion) with tax increases and new duties in 2017, according to a planning ministry document released on Thursday.
The ministry did not detail the taxes that could be increased or created.
($1 = 3.2284 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.