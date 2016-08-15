Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
BRASILIA Aug 15 The Brazilian government will not include tax increases in its 2017 national budget bill, but cannot rule out them out in the future to meet its fiscal goal if revenues continue to disappoint, two senior officials told Reuters.
Interim President Michel Temer has until the end of August to submit the national budget bill for next year and decide whether it needs to raise taxes to meet a primary deficit goal of 139 billion reais ($43.64 billion).
"We have that option of raising taxes, but that will depend on the evolution of tax revenues throughout the year," said one of the officials who asked not to be identified because he was not allowed to speak publicly.
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
(Adds text, updates prices) * Most Asian currencies edge higher against the dollar * Baht hits highest since Nov. 10 as exporters sell dollars * Onshore trade in yuan, Taiwan dollar shut for holidays By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Most Asian currencies rose on Tuesday against a wobbly dollar as U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on immigration stirred worries about his policy priorities and risks to the U.S. economic outlook. The Thai baht t