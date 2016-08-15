BRASILIA Aug 15 The Brazilian government will not include tax increases in its 2017 national budget bill, but cannot rule out them out in the future to meet its fiscal goal if revenues continue to disappoint, two senior officials told Reuters.

Interim President Michel Temer has until the end of August to submit the national budget bill for next year and decide whether it needs to raise taxes to meet a primary deficit goal of 139 billion reais ($43.64 billion).

"We have that option of raising taxes, but that will depend on the evolution of tax revenues throughout the year," said one of the officials who asked not to be identified because he was not allowed to speak publicly.

