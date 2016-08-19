BRASILIA Aug 19 Brazil collected 107.416 billion reais ($33.37 billion) in federal taxes in July, the government said on Friday, down 5.8 percent from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation and below market expectations.

The country collected 111 billion reais in federal taxes in June, according to Brazil's tax agency.

Plummeting tax revenue during the nation's recession has eroded Brazil's fiscal accounts, widening a record deficit that has cost the one-time emerging-market star its coveted investment-grade rating. July tax revenue had been expected to total 109 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 3.2190 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)