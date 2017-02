BRASILIA Aug 23 Brazilian Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Tuesday that the government is cutting expenditures and making all efforts to avoid having to raise taxes to meet its 2017 fiscal goal.

Oliveira also urged the Senate to approve a constitutional amendment to allow the government to use up to 30 percent of federal tax revenues otherwise earmarked by law to other expenditures. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)