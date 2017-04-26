UPDATE 1-Sinn Fein cautious on DUP, May tie-up but would welcome funding
* N.Irish parties seeking to restore regional government (Adds details, more quotes)
BRASILIA, April 26 Brazil's federal tax collection fell 1.16 percent in March from the same month a year ago after adjusted for inflation, the country's tax agency said on Wednesday.
In March, the country collected 98.994 billion reais ($31.20 billion) in federal taxes. Economists forecast 101 billion reais in revenues, according to the median of 16 estimates in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 3.1731 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
* N.Irish parties seeking to restore regional government (Adds details, more quotes)
June 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has collected more than $7 billion for a fund which purchases secondhand stakes in private equity funds, far exceeding its initial target, according to two people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, June 15 Kyle Bass, the Hayman Capital Management L.P. founder who has long argued that the Chinese yuan is set to fall 30 percent against the U.S. dollar, on Thursday said he remains short the currency because problems from China’s credit bubble are “metastasizing.”