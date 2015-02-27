Mexico's peso undervalued, has room to appreciate-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that the peso is undervalued and has room to appreciate.
BRASILIA Feb 27 Brazil will reduce a tax credit for exporters over the next three years in a move expected to generate about 2.4 billion reais ($842 million) of fiscal savings in 2015 alone, a government source told Reuters on Friday.
The government plans to cut the tax credit from 3 percent of export revenue last year to 1 percent in 2015 and 2016, before increasing the credit to 2 percent in 2017 and returning it to 3 percent in 2018, the source added.
($1 = 2.85 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Todd Benson; Editing by Diane Craft)
April 5 The billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman has asked a federal judge for permission to immediately appeal a ruling that, if overturned, could spell the end of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him.
RABAT, April 5 After six months of post-election deadlock, Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday named a new cabinet led by the main Islamist party, which lost a key ministry after protracted negotiations with rivals in the ruling coalition.