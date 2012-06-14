* Brazil cuts scope of tax to fight global turmoil
* Move comes amid fears over extent of euro crisis
* Partially reverses tax, scope hike made in March
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Natália Cacioli
SAO PAULO, June 14 The Brazilian government on
Thursday reduced the reach of a financial transactions tax on
foreign loans to Brazilian corporations, seeking to protect
local credit markets from the impact of global financial
turmoil.
Foreign corporate loans of up to two years will pay the
so-called IOF tax, which remained unchanged at 6 percent,
according to a presidential decree published on the official
gazette. Previously, the tax was levied on loans of up to five
years.
The move comes as the government seeks to revive the economy
amid fallout in the euro zone, where some nations are grappling
with their steepest crisis in decades. In recent weeks, banks
and investors have shuttered access to funding to all but the
most creditworthy Brazilian companies, just at a time when local
activity slows dramatically.
Brazil's currency, the real, has shed 20 percent
against the U.S. dollar since March, when investors began to
step up bets against the resolution of a debt crisis spanning
from Greece to Spain to Italy. The real has shed 11 percent so
far this year.
"This comes in response to the authorities' heightened
concern regarding the global economy," said Alberto Ramos, head
Latin America economist with Goldman Sachs Group in New York.
"Furthermore, the announced changes also indicate that the
government is likely comfortable with the currency trading" in a
range between 2 reais and 2.1 reais per dollar.
The IOF move takes effect immediately. A finance ministry
spokeswoman in Brasilia declined to comment on the decision.
Large and mid-sized companies facing increased difficulties
to raise funds in the domestic credit markets should benefit
from an ease in restrictions on foreign borrowing. Thursday's
measure follows a decision on May 23 to remove the IOF tax on
the purchase of derivatives instruments for exporters.
INEFFECTIVE
Most economists saw the imposition of the IOF tax on foreign
loans as ineffective at the time, because its scope failed to
cover the bulk of corporate borrowing by Brazilian banks and
companies -- which tends to fall between five- and 10-year
maturities.
The government has "started to peel off some of those layers
to not only contain volatility ... but, perhaps more pressing,
to relieve pressure on medium-to-longer term financing for
Brazilian companies," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a strategist
with Royal Bank of Scotland Securities in Greenwich,
Connecticut.
In an interview published by newspaper O Globo on Wednesday,
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said either removing the IOF tax
on foreign loans or reducing its scope was "the first on the
list" of possible measures to ease a squeeze in corporate
funding.
The government first imposed the 6 percent IOF tax on loans
of maturities of more than two years last March in an attempt to
slow dollar inflows that have driven up its currency and
threatened a fragile economic recovery at the time.
($1 = 2.07 Brazilian reais)
