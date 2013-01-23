* Tax revenues rise to 103.246 billion reais - gov't
* Federal tax collection rises 0.70 pct in 2012 from 2011
BRASILIA Jan 23 Brazil's federal tax collection
rose slightly in December from the same month a year earlier,
marking the second increase in a row, official data showed on
Wednesday.
Tax revenues had fallen for five straight months through
October as the government offered several tax breaks to shore up
local industries and revive economic growth.
Federal tax revenues rose 0.96 percent in
December compared with December 2011 to 103.246 billion reais
($50.7 billion), in line with the median of eight forecasts in a
Reuters poll, the federal tax authority said.
In November, the federal government collected 84 billion
reais in taxes.
President Dilma Rousseff's government collected 1.029
trillion reais in taxes last year, 0.70 percent up from 2011.
Unsure about the pace of recovery in 2013, the government
has considered lowering a key budget target, but Finance
Minister Guido Mantega opposes the idea, two sources told
Reuters.