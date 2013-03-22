* Tax revenues fall to 76.05 billion reais - government

* Tax collection down 0.51 pct in February from year earlier

BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's federal tax collections fell slightly in February from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday.

Federal tax revenues dropped 0.51 percent from February 2011 to 76.052 billion reais ($37.8 billion), the federal tax authority said.

In January, the federal government collected 116 billion reais in taxes.

Tax revenues had risen for three straight months through January, suggesting state finances were improving at a time when the government plans to bolster spending to jolt a feeble economic recovery. Part of those efforts, however, include tax breaks aimed at shoring up local industries.