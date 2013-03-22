* Tax revenues fall to 76.05 billion reais - government
* Tax collection down 0.51 pct in February from year earlier
BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's federal tax
collections fell slightly in February from a year earlier,
official data showed on Friday.
Federal tax revenues dropped 0.51 percent from
February 2011 to 76.052 billion reais ($37.8 billion), the
federal tax authority said.
In January, the federal government collected 116 billion
reais in taxes.
Tax revenues had risen for three straight months through
January, suggesting state finances were improving at a time when
the government plans to bolster spending to jolt a feeble
economic recovery. Part of those efforts, however, include tax
breaks aimed at shoring up local industries.