SAO PAULO Aug 27 The Brazilian government is
considering reviving a financial transaction tax known as the
CPMF to try to narrow a large fiscal gap in 2016, three leading
newspapers reported on Thursday.
A plan to recreate the CPMF is part of the budget proposal
for 2016 that is being discussed by President Dilma Rousseff and
her economic team, papers Valor Economico, O Estado de S.Paulo
and O Globo said.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email
seeking comment.
The last CPMF consisted of a 0.38 percent charge imposed on
nearly every financial transaction in Brazil. It was eliminated
in 2008 in a major defeat for then-President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, and subsequent attempts at reinstating it have failed.
This time, the government considers sharing part of the CPMF
proceeds with states and municipalities to reduce resistance to
the tax in Congress, O Globo said.
Faced with what is expected to be the worst recession in 25
years, the Brazilian government has been forced to lower its
fiscal savings goals because of a sharp plunge in tax revenue.
Bringing back the CPMF would be part of a strategy that
includes planned asset sales and spending cuts to achieve a
primary surplus target of 0.7 percent of GDP in 2016.
