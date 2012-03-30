* Gov't plans to announce tax plan Tuesday, Estado says
* May raise taxes on foreign competitors in key sectors
* Payroll tax reductions being considered to ease burden
* Finance Ministry declines to comment on Estado report
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's government, worried
over a surge in imports of manufactured goods, plans to ease the
tax burden on local manufacturers as early as next week, a local
newspaper reported on Friday.
President Dilma Rousseff's administration will shift a
20-percent tax on payroll to a 1-percent levy on gross revenue
in a bid to eliminate an advantage foreign-produced goods have
enjoyed at the expense of local manufacturers, the O Estado de
S. Paulo newspaper said, without saying how it obtained the
information.
The elimination of payroll taxes could involve industries
such as machinery, furniture, energy generation and
transmission, plastics, bus manufacturers, aircraft, and
shipbuilding, as well as for footwear and textiles, which had
been announced previously, the newspaper said.
The Finance Ministry declined to comment on the Estado
story.
The Brazilian real's sizzling gains against the
dollar in recent years have left local manufacturers struggling
to compete abroad and at home against imports. Rousseff said in
a visit to India on Thursday that the government will lower
taxes for local industry.
Estado said the government was discussing plans to raise
taxes on imported goods in these sectors, but some officials
feared Brazil would run up against World Trade Organization
limits on import tariffs, which it has already reached in many
sectors.
A move to raise taxes on revenue for all companies, not only
those that rely on imported manufactured goods, while
eliminating local payroll taxes, would be a way to avoid
potential problems at the WTO, the paper said, without citing
anyone.
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Reese Ewing and Padraic Cassidy)