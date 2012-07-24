* Tax revenues drop 6.55 pct from June 2011

* Declining corporate profits, tax breaks hurt revenues

* Falling revenues cast doubt on gov't 2012 fiscal targets

BRASILIA, July 24 Brazil's federal tax revenues dropped more than expected in June from the same period a year before, as a stubborn economic slowdown hurts corporate profits and prompts the government to grant tax breaks to some industries.

Brazil's federal government had tax revenues of 81.107 billion reais ($39.8 billion) in June, 6.55 percent less than in the same month in 2011 when adjusted for inflation, Brazil's tax authority said on Tuesday.

The government was expected to collect 83 billion reais ($40.68 billion) in June, according to the median forecast of 5 analysts in a Reuters poll.

The drop in revenues may add to concerns on whether President Dilma Rousseff can meet fiscal targets while trying to stimulate the economy with a flurry of tax cuts, subsidized credit and more spending.

Brazil's economy is expected to grow less than 2 percent in 2012, well below the 7.5 percent rate seen only two years ago, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

Declining corporate profits reduced tax revenues from companies in June, Brazil's tax authority said. Tax breaks on fuel and locally manufactured goods, aimed at stimulating investment and reducing inflation, also capped revenues.

In the first half of the year, the Brazilian federal government cashed in 508.555 billion reais ($249 billion), 3.66 percent more than in the same period a year before.

($1 = 2.04 reais)

For details on Brazil's tax revenues see: here (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)