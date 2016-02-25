BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil collected 129.385
billion reais ($32.8 billion) in federal taxes in
January, the government said on Thursday, down 6.7 percent from
a year earlier when adjusted for inflation and in line with
market expectations.
The country collected 122 billion reais in federal taxes in
December, according to Brazil's tax agency.
Plummeting tax revenue during the nation's recession has
eroded Brazil's fiscal accounts, widening a record deficit that
has cost the one-time emerging-market star its coveted
investment-grade rating.
The government collected 1.221 trillion reais in 2015, down
5.62 percent from the previous year and the lowest since 2010.
January tax revenue was expected to total 129 billion reais,
according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 12
economists.
($1 = 3.9415 Brazilian reais)
