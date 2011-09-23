US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors seek fresh catalysts
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* IOF tax on certain derivatives to be collected Dec.
* Brazil's real has weakened 17 pct vs US dollar in Sept.
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazil's finance ministry will delay the collection of a financial transactions tax on certain derivatives until near year-end, the ministry said in the government's official daily gazette on Friday.
The tax for transactions, known as IOF, will now be collected on Dec. 29, according to the notice in the so-called Diario Oficial. The decree did not provide the prior date for collections.
A currency derivatives tax announced in July was meant to help slow gains in the country's currency, the real BRBY. [ID:nN1E76Q01I]
Since then, however, a spike in global risk aversion has led investors to drive the real down. It has traded 16.6 percent weaker against the U.S. dollar this month. (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
