(Corrects headline to say speaker, not minister)
SAO PAULO Aug 26 The Brazilian lower house of
Congress is unlikely to pass any plan to raise taxes to cover a
swelling budget deficit, Speaker Rodrigo Maia told Valor
Econômico newspaper on Friday, a sign lawmakers want the
government first to consider streamlining spending.
Maia told Valor that the House could vote on a proposal to
put a cap on annual budget spending growth by mid-November,
provided it garners enough support. The government also needs to
educate lawmakers and citizens on the need to revamp the
country's pension system, Maia told Valor.
His remarks came days after Finance Minister Henrique
Meirelles told lawmakers that potential tax increases could not
be ruled out. Congress on Wednesday approved a bill setting a
hefty primary deficit goal for this year as the government seeks
to gradually narrow a record shortfall.
Recent differences between parties supporting the
administration of interim President Michel Temer in Congress
could be minimized as discussion of the economic agenda
progresses, Valor quoted Maia as saying.
Temer is temporarily replacing President Dilma Rousseff, who
is in the midst of an impeachment trial in the Senate, charged
with doctoring budget accounts.
Maia's press office did not immediately respond to a request
for comment about Valor report.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)