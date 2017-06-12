SAO PAULO, June 12 Brazilian President Michel
Temer's administration is considering cutting the highest income
tax threshold for individuals to shore up support among the
middle class for his beleaguered government, O Estado de S.
Paulo newspaper said on Monday.
Temer's main political advisory group backs the idea, which
would reduce the highest income tax bracket to as low as 18
percent from 27.5 percent, Estado reported, without saying how
it got the information.
The plan has yet to be presented and discussed with Temer's
economic policymakers, the paper said.
The government would tax dividends in order to fund eventual
revenue losses stemming from the income tax reduction, the
report said. Those eligible for Brazil's top social assistance
program Bolsa Familia would get a 4.5 percent hike in stipends -
above annual inflation readings.
An email seeking comment from the president's office was not
immediately answered.
The report adds to growing concerns that Temer may ease
budget spending controls to assert himself in power after a
recent plea deal by members of a billionaire family suggested he
was involved in a corruption probe.
Based on testimony from a member of Brazil's Batista family,
prosecutors said Temer worked to obstruct justice by condoning
efforts to pay for the silence of a potential
witness.
Temer's political advisors remain undecided whether the tax
income proposal will be presented to Congress in an executive
decree or through an allied lawmaker, Estado said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)