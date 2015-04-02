(Recast with fiscal impact of measure and context)
By Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA, April 2 Brazil will increase taxes on
the financial income of thousands of companies, raising an
estimated extra 2.7 billion reais ($857 million) in federal
revenue this year as the government scrambles to meet its fiscal
goal and regain investors' confidence.
The Cofins tax rate on applicable revenue will rise to 4
percent and the PIS/Pasep tax rate will rise to 0.65 percent,
the country's tax agency said on Thursday. Both tax rates, which
help fund the country's social security system, were reduced to
zero a decade ago.
The agency said that the new tax rates will be charged to
about 80,000 companies in a bid "to avoid giving up important
resources for social security." The tax increase, which takes
effect on July 1, will not be charged on financial institutions,
the agency said.
After years of heavy spending and tax breaks that have
threatened Brazil's investment grade rating, President Dilma
Rousseff started her second term in January by cutting
expenditures and raising taxes on everything from fuel to
cosmetics.
Faced with dwindling tax revenues, Finance Minister Joaquim
Levy had warned on Tuesday that the government could further
raise taxes to meet its primary surplus goal of 1.2 percent of
gross domestic product. The primary surplus is a key gauge of
the country's financial health, representing public savings
after expenditures and before paying interest on debt.
"The measures show that the government is doing more to meet
its fiscal goal given the disappointing tax revenues," said
Carlos Kawall, chief economist with Banco Safra in Sao Paulo.
"It will be difficult, but is not impossible to meet that goal."
Brazil had an unexpected primary deficit in February,
throwing into question the government's ability to meet its
fiscal target as the economy stagnates.
The new tax rates will apply to income including hedging
operations and do not need congressional approval, the agency
said.
Taxing hedge operations will hurt larger companies trying to
protect their operations from a volatile exchange rate, said
KPMG tax expert Marcus Vinicius Goncalves.
"The return of the tax is worrisome," Goncalves said. "Hedge
operations against currency volatility will lose their
effectiveness."
($1 = 3.15 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Chizu
Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)