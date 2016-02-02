SAO PAULO Feb 2 A Brazilian senator in charge of a tax bill before Congress has removed an entire section from his draft proposal that would have imposed levies on certain asset-backed securities, a move seen as a boost to a market facing rising taxes.

The draft text seen by Reuters showed it scrapped a plan to raise income taxes on holdings of local notes backed by agribusiness and real estate receivables, commonly known in Brazil as LCAs and LCIs.

The senator, Romero Jucá from the PMDB party, the largest party in President Dilma Rousseff's ruling coalition, removed the section on the grounds that a change in tax conditions could discourage investments and savings.

The plan was to set a 10 percent levy on some securities and a range of taxes depending on the time that investors held the notes.

Farmers and real estate developers sell LCAs and LCIs to fund their investments, while investors buy the securities partly because of the tax-exempt allure.

The joint budget committee of Congress, which is in charge of evaluating and making amendments to the draft proposal, confirmed the changes. (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Grant McCool)