BRASILIA Aug 21 Brazil extended tax breaks on
computer and smartphone sales until the end of 2018, foregoing
about 7.9 billion reais in tax revenues ($3.5 billion) next
year, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
The policy of keeping the so-called PIS/Cofins payroll tax
at zero for computers, smartphones, tablets, modems and routers
was scheduled to finish at the end of 2014, but the ministry
said in a note it will be continued for four more years.
Brazil is a growing market for computer and electronic
devices, with over 270 million cell phones in operation,
according to the Finance Ministry. Foreign companies such as
South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG
Electronics INC are major players in the local
smartphone market.
The extension is the latest in a flurry of government
measures over the past few years to try and breathe new life
into Brazil's stagnant economy. While they have not prevented
Brazil from flirting with recession in recent months, they have
cost it dozens of billions of reais in foregone revenues and
paved the way for a debt rating downgrade earlier this year.
Thursday's announcement came six weeks before a hotly
contested presidential race in which incumbent Dilma Rousseff is
seeking re-election, and may help her hold votes among Brazil's
surging middle classes. The tax break extension covers the full
mandate of the next president.
The Finance Ministry said in a note that the estimated cost
of the tax break "is more than compensated by an increase in
output, sales and employment in the sector."
Sales of office supplies, computer and communication
devices, a component of Brazil's main retail sales survey
, rose 3.6 percent in the 12 months through June,
down from about twice that pace at end-2013.
Shares of Brazilian computer maker Positivo Informatica SA
were little changed on Thursday at 2.10 reais.
($1 = 2.2565 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)