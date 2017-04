SAO PAULO Jan 19 Brazil will raise taxes on fuel, imports and consumer loans as part of efforts to balance government accounts, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.

Some of the measures will take effect early on Feb. 1, Levy told reporters in Brasilia. The decision to increase tax rates on those items will help raise 20.6 billion reais ($7.7 billion) in additional tax revenues this year, he added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)