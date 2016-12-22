SAO PAULO Dec 22 Brazil's government will impose conditions on states in exchange for debt relief that could be even harder than the measures blocked by the lower house of Congress this week, President Michel Temer told journalists on Thursday.

Struggling with low approval ratings, Temer said he has not considered stepping down but that if courts decide to remove him, he would accept that. The TSE electoral court will decide next year whether to annul the 2014 election result if it finds the winning presidential ticket received illegal campaign donations. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassuç Writing by Silvio Cascione)