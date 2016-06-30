BRASILIA, June 30 Brazil's national monetary council on Thursday decided to hold the base interest rate on loans from state development bank BNDES at 7.50 percent, the second consecutive time it has held the rate unchanged.

The country's highest economic body, comprised of the finance and planning ministers and central bank chief, said the the TJLP rate will remain at 7.50 percent for the third quarter of 2016. The government has raised the TJLP by 250 basis points over the last two years.

