BRASILIA, March 31 Brazil's national monetary council on Thursday kept at 7.50 percent the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans, halting a series of rate increases to help an economy mired in its worst recession in decades.

The country's highest economic body, comprised of the finance and planning ministers and central bank chief, kept the TJLP rate unchanged at 7.50 percent for the second quarter of 2016. The government raised the TJLP by 250 basis points in two years. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)