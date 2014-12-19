BRASILIA Dec 19 Brazil's main economic policymaking body on Friday raised for the first time in almost two years the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans, in a bid to trim billions of reais in subsidies that are weighing down public finances.

The CMN, as the policymaking body is known, hiked the so-called TJLP rate to 5.5 percent from a record low 5 percent. The TJLP rate was kept unchanged since January 2013 as President Dilma Rousseff sought to jumpstart Brazil's stagnant economy by offering subsidized credit to local companies.

In a statement released by the finance ministry, the CMN also earmarked an additional 50 billion reais ($18.8 billion) to a program to spur investments known as PSI. The interest rates linked to the PSI program will also be adjusted, the statement said.

