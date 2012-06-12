BRIEF-Amyris says near-term debt maturities have been resolved
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, June 12 Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini expects slow global growth and swings in the world's capital markets to continue for the next two years, he said in remarks to lawmakers on Tuesday. (Reporting By Tiago Pariz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ACCRA, Feb 3 Ghana will miss 2016 targets on growth, fiscal deficit reduction and its primary balance but is committed to restoring fiscal discipline and eliminating overexpenditure, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Friday.
BERLIN, Feb 3 Greece must meet commitments it has made under its international bailout plans or else it will end up in an impossible position, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.