BRASILIA, June 12 Brazil's central bank chief, Alexandre Tombini, said on Tuesday that macroprudential measures are a valid tool to curb exaggerated dollar inflows to the country.

Brazil's real has weakened nearly 10 percent so far this year as the government has kept measures to curb hot money inflows into the country, even as investors' aversion to risk grows with the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting By Alonso Soto; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)