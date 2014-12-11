BRASILIA Dec 11 Brazil's annual inflation is likely to stay high in coming months, but start a period of prolonged decline at some point next year, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday.

Tombini repeated much of the language the bank used in the minutes, released on Thursday, from its last rate-setting meeting.

Policymakers will do whatever is necessary to improve the inflation outlook in 2015 and 2016, Tombini told bankers at an event in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)