US STOCKS-Wall St slips with healthcare stocks, Nasdaq flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P 500 down 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to close)
BRASILIA Dec 11 Brazil's annual inflation is likely to stay high in coming months, but start a period of prolonged decline at some point next year, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday.
Tombini repeated much of the language the bank used in the minutes, released on Thursday, from its last rate-setting meeting.
Policymakers will do whatever is necessary to improve the inflation outlook in 2015 and 2016, Tombini told bankers at an event in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P 500 down 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to close)
* NN Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $400 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 16 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said the city would suffer huge cuts to a wide array of services and capital funding, jeopardizing everything from housing inspections and senior services to transit projects and counter-terrorism efforts, under President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget.