RPT-China Jan consumer inflation quickens to 2.5 percent, beating forecasts
BEIJING, Feb 14 China's consumer inflation rate quickened to 2.5 percent in January from a year earlier, the highest since May 2014 and beating market expectations.
SAO PAULO May 21 Economic activity in Brazil should accelerate throughout 2012 after a slow start to the year, Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini said on Monday.
Tombini, speaking at an event in São Paulo, also said that bank reserve requirements in Brazil are at adequate levels. (Reporting by Frederico Rosas; Writing by Todd Benson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
BEIJING, Feb 14 China's consumer inflation rate quickened to 2.5 percent in January from a year earlier, the highest since May 2014 and beating market expectations.
BEIJING, Feb 14 China's consumer inflation rate quickened to 2.5 percent in January from a year earlier, the highest since May 2014 and beating market expectations.
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position