ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE. WATCH LIVE ON REUTERS INSIDER
March 9 WATCH LIVE HERE: http://reut.rs/2m05Hgc (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
SAO PAULO, March 1 Brazil's economy is gradually recovering and the current trend should continue into coming years despite a complex outlook for the global economy, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Friday in a statement on the bank's website.
Tombini highlighted the recovery of investments in the last quarter. He said government stimulus should boost investments further into 2013, supporting prospects of a growth rate "well above" last year, according to a statement.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Lojas Americanas SA raised 2.405 billion reais ($760.8 million) from the sale of new common and preferred shares in a restricted-efforts offer, helping Brazil's largest discount retailer reduce debt and pay for expansion.
OTTAWA, March 9 Canadian new home prices edged up at the start of the year, driven again by higher prices in the hot Toronto market, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.