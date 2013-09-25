BRIEF-UrtheCast announces $17 mln bought deal
* Urthecast Corp - underwriters have agreed to purchase 11.3 million common shares of co at a price of c$1.50 per common share
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Inflation in Brazil is receding even as the economy starts to pick up speed, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Wednesday.
In a presentation to investors in New York, Tombini said the Brazilian economy has done better than many other countries during the first half of the year.
Tombini and other senior Brazilian officials are in New York this week to attract private investment into the country's massive infraestructure program.
* Urthecast Corp - underwriters have agreed to purchase 11.3 million common shares of co at a price of c$1.50 per common share
* Patrick Industries, Inc announces public offering of common stock
* Welbilt reprices $825 million senior secured Term Loan B facility