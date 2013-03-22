* Tombini says bank's new message has affected markets
* Reiterates central bank has been cautious with policy
* Bank to monitor economic outlook to make decisions
SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazilian financial markets
have already reacted strongly to a recent shift in the central
bank's message, the bank's chief Alexandre Tombini said on
Friday, signaling a rate hike may not be needed right away.
Tombini, in a speech to French and Brazilian businessmen,
again stressed that future monetary policy decisions will hinge
on upcoming macroeconomic data, buying the bank some time before
it raises rates to curb high inflation.
"The adjustment in the central bank's message has triggered
by itself a relevant change in financial conditions overall,"
Tombini said. "Actions were taken, but it is plausible to claim
that others may be necessary. To decide this, the central bank
will monitor the macroeconomic scenario."
Some economists interpreted his comments to mean that the
bank is in no rush to raise rates from record lows as
policymakers' more aggressive tone against inflation has already
raised yields on interest rate futures contracts.
"Now that the bank has achieved the effect it wanted on the
market, it might not be necessary to adopt short-term measures,"
said Mauro Schneider, chief economist with CGD Securities in Sao
Paulo. "I think the main message here is caution."
Since Tombini first said he was uncomfortable with inflation
in early February, yields on interest rate contracts due in
January 2014 have risen more than 30 basis points to
7.76 percent.
Earlier in March, economists raised their forecast for
interest rates by year-end for the first time in nearly four
months, according to a weekly central bank survey.
A jump in interest rate futures tends to influence the rate
banks charge their clients.
Naggingly high inflation has put pressure on the central
bank to raise rates after an aggressive easing cycle that
slashed 525 basis points off the Selic rate to a record low of
7.25 percent last year.
Tombini has tried to calm markets by toughening his message,
reiterating that policymakers are ready to raise rates to tame
prices in a country that struggled with hyperinflation only two
decades ago.
The U.S.-trained economist sounded more optimistic about
domestic activity, saying that the economy is picking up steam
and likely expanded at an annualized rate of 4 percent in the
first quarter.
CENTRAL BANK GETS A BREAK
Inflation rose slightly less than expected in the month to
mid-March, increasing market bets that the bank will likely wait
until May to hike interest rates.
The benchmark IPCA-15 price index rose 0.49
percent, accelerating to 6.43 percent in the 12 months to
mid-March.
To prevent inflation from piercing the official ceiling of
6.5 percent, the central bank is expected to raise rates to 8.25
percent this year, according to more than 100 economists
surveyed by the central bank last week.
However, any monetary tightening in Brazil will most likely
be limited in scope, analysts from Standard and Chartered said
in a research note on Thursday.
"In our view, the link between monetary policy and inflation
in Brazil is weaker than in other Latin American economies; we
do not anticipate significant central bank tightening," the bank
said.
