SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazil's central bank chief,
Alexandre Tombini, reiterated on Friday that the bank will
continue to fight inflation and said monetary cycles have not
been abolished in the country.
At a meeting with representatives from Brazil's
infrastructure and industrial sectors, Tombini said the central
bank would continue to use its traditional tools for fighting
inflation, according to a press representative for the central
bank.
Tombini largely echoed statements he made to Brazil's Senate
on Tuesday, where he said the central bank will keep a close eye
on the economy to see if there is a need for any action to tame
stubbornly high inflation, the representative added.
Annual inflation in the month to mid-March climbed to 6.43
percent, dangerously close to the ceiling of the central bank's
official target range of 6.5 percent.
Still, market traders widely expect the central bank to keep
its benchmark Selic rate at the current record low of 7.25
percent when it next meets on April 17 to avoid disrupting a
still timid economic recovery.