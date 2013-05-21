BRASILIA May 21 Brazil's central bank chief
Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday that policymakers will do
whatever is necessary to bring down inflation, maintaining a
hawkish tone ahead of next week's monetary policy decision.
Speaking to lawmakers at a congressional committee, Tombini
said fighting inflation is key to bolstering confidence in the
Brazilian economy, which is showing signs of picking up pace
with stronger investment this year.
"Once again, the central bank remains vigilant and will do
what is necessary, in a timely manner, to put inflation on a
declining path in the second half of the year and to ensure that
trend remains in place next year," said Tombini, repeating the
same language he used last week in a speech in Rio de Janeiro.
Yields paid on Brazil's interest rate futures surged last
week after Tombini pledged to bring down inflation this year and
next, as investors started betting that policymakers will speed
up the pace of monetary tightening.
The bank hiked its benchmark interest in April for the first
time in nearly two years. It raised the Selic rate by 25 basis
points to 7.5 percent in an attempt to curb inflation that had
broken the ceiling of an official target range.
The central bank monetary policy committee is scheduled to
announce its next rate decision on May 29.
Tombini also said the bank may use derivatives to reduce
volatility in the foreign exchange market. The central bank
currently intervenes in the foreign exchange market by offering
traditional and reverse currency swaps, contracts that emulate,
respectively, the sale and purchase of dollars in the futures
market.
At 4:30 p.m. (1530 ET), Brazil's currency, the real,
traded at 2.0365 per U.S. dollar, 0.13 percent stronger than
Monday's close.